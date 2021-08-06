Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Streaming: How to Watch August 7 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's August 7 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

Saturday or Day 15 of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics could turn out to be a historic day for the nation with the Indian contingent insight for a record medal haul for the country at the Olympics. The day comprises of only three events, all with chances of winning a medal, hence leaving India with the opportunity to surpass their best-ever figure of six medals at a single Olympics - 2021 London Games.

Aditi Ashok, who stands second at the end of three round in women's individual stroke play, stays in line for India's first-ever Olympic medal in Golf. Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has the chance of handing India their first-ever medal in track and field events in 100 years while Bajrang Punia will be vying for the bronze medal having lost the semifinal bout on Friday.

Live Streaming Tokyo Olympics 2020: How to Watch India's August 7 Events Live Online on SonyLIV

At what time does the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Day 15 begins?

The Tokyo Olympics 2020 events will begin at 03:00 am IST on Saturday (August 7).

Where can I follow live updates of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Live updates and coverage of Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be available on India TV Olympics 2020 page.

How do I watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020?

You can watch live streaming of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sony LIV, DD Sports and Jio TV.

Which TV channels will broadcast Tokyo Olympics 2020?

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be live on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 2 will feature English commentary while Sony TEN 3 will have Hindi commentary.