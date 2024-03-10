Sunday, March 10, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Tokyo medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya eliminated from Paris Olympics race

Tokyo medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Dahiya eliminated from Paris Olympics race

The ace Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia and the Tokyo Olympics medalist Ravi Dahia suffered heavy defeats in their respective bouts at the ad-hoc committee-backed selection trials to select teams for the Paris Olympics qualification.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2024 20:59 IST
Bajrang Punia
Image Source : PTI Bajrang Punia at Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou

Tokyo Olympics medallists Bajrang Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya were on Sunday eliminated from the race for the Paris Olympics. The two wrestlers lost their respective bouts in selection trials for the national team, which resulted in their elimination.

Punia lost the semifinal in the men's freestyle 65kg to Rohit Kumar, while Ravi Dahiya lost to a rising star Aman Sehrawat in the men's 57kg. Punia was mauled 1-9 in the semifinal. The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials were looking to get his dope test but he huffed and did not stay for the third-fourth place bout.

Bajrang managed an escape against Ravinder (3-3 on criteria) in the first round. Had Ravinder not lost a caution point, he would have been eliminated pretty early. Sujeet Kalakal would now be striving for qualification as he has won a place in the Indian team. Sujeet defeated Rohit in the final.

Notably, Ravi Kumar lost the high-scoring bout to Sehrawat 13-14 who has been pretty impressive in recent times. In Dahiya's absence, Aman has won almost all tournaments in 2023. He will now represent the nation at the Olympic Qualifiers. Only Antim Panghal has given India a quota in the Paris Olympics until now.

Related Stories
'Wrestlers under threat again': Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh write to UWW after WFI's reinstation

'Wrestlers under threat again': Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh write to UWW after WFI's reinstation

WFI invites Bajrang, Vinesh, retired Sakshi for trials to select teams for 2024 Olympics Qualifier

WFI invites Bajrang, Vinesh, retired Sakshi for trials to select teams for 2024 Olympics Qualifier

WFI to back down as Delhi High Court instructs ad-hoc committee to proceed with trials

WFI to back down as Delhi High Court instructs ad-hoc committee to proceed with trials

Indian team for the Asian Qualifiers:

  1. Aman Sherawat - 57kg
  2. Sujeet Kalkal - 65kg
  3. Jaideep - 74kg
  4. Deepak Punia - 86kg
  5. Deepak Nehra - 97kg
  6. Sumit Malik - 125kg

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement