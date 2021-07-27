Saurabh Chaudhary, Manu Bhaker fail to qualify for medal round, finish seventh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Manu Bhaker of India

Saurabh Chaudhary and Manu Bhaker on Tuesday finished seventh as the Indian duo missed out on a top-4 finish, failing to qualify for the final of the 10m air pistol mixed team events at the Tokyo Olympics.

While Saurabh ended up with a total score of 194 out of a possible 200, Manu could gather only 186 as her last three shots earned her 8,10,8.

In his first series, Saurabh shot a total of 96 while Manu shot 92 as the two were at the eight spot. In series 2, Saurabh shot 98 but Manu gathered 94.

Earlier, the young pair finished first in the Qualification stage 1 with a score of 582 to advance into stage 2.

While Saurabh and Manu topped the qualification stage 1, the other Indian pair Yashaswani Deswal and Abhishek Verma couldn't make it to the second stage as they finished 17th with a total of 574.

