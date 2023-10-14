PM Modi to inaugurate 141st IOC Session at Jio World Centre in Mumbai as India gears up for Olympic

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today inaugurate the 141st International Olympic Committee (IOC) session at Mumbai's Jio World Centre.

The IOC session serves as a key meeting of the members of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Important decisions regarding the future of Olympic games are made at the IOC Sessions. India is hosting the IOC session for the second time and after a gap of about 40 years. The IOC's 86th session was held in New Delhi in 1983.

The 141st IOC Session, being held in India, embodies the nation's dedication to fostering global cooperation, celebrating sporting excellence, and furthering the Olympic ideals of friendship, respect, and excellence. It provides an opportunity for interaction and knowledge sharing among the various sports related stakeholders.

The session will also be attended by President of the International Olympic Committee, Mr. Thomas Bach and other members of IOC, along with prominent Indian sports personalities and representatives from various sports federations, including the Indian Olympic Association.

