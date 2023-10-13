PM Modi at G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit: 'Conflicts, confrontations do not benefit anyone' | TOP QUOTES

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi at G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) at Yashobhoomi. The theme for today's event is "Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future" which is in line with the motto the country had during the G20 Summit, held last month in Delhi. Speaking at the opening ceremony, PM Modi said, "I welcome you at the 9th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) on behalf of 140 crore Indians. This Summit is like a 'Mahakumbh' of parliamentary practices from across the world."

TOP QUOTES

India facing cross border terrorism since decades; terrorists have killed thousands of innocents

We have to look at world with sentiment of one earth, one family, one future

We have to remove obstacles in the way of global trust and move forward with human-centric approach

This is a time for peace, brotherhood and moving forward together; it is time for everyone's development

A divided world cannot give solutions for challenges before humanity

Conflicts and confrontations being faced by world today do not benefit anyone

In 21st century, India's vibrancy, unity in diversity is our big strength

I invite all P20 delegates to visit India next year to witness general elections

100 crore voters will cast their vote next year in general elections in India

Use of EVMs boosted transparency, efficiency in election process; results are now declared within hours of counting of votes

In 2019 general elections people made my party victorious for second time in a row; this was world's biggest election

India has conducted 17 general elections and over 300 state assembly polls so far

India's parliamentary practices have evolved and strengthened with time

We have a legacy of thousands of years of debates, deliberations; some of our over 5,000-year-old texts talked about such systems

G20 presidency ensured festivities in India throughout the year, India landing on moon added to celebrations

It is a unique confluence of various parliamentary practices from around the world

