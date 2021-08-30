Paralympics: Devendra Jhajharia wins silver in javelin throw, Sundar Singh settles for bronze

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER File photo of Devendra Jhajharia.

India continues its impressive run at the Tokyo Paralympics. Para athlete Devendra Jhajharia won silver and Sundar Singh won bronze medal in javelin throw F45 category. This is Devendra Jhajharia's third medal in Paralympic Games. Before this, he has won the gold medal twice.

Following the double medal, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate both the para-javelin throwers.

The double medal haul was India's fourth medal on Monday morning and seventh in last 48 hours after three medals came on Sunday.

High jumper Nishad Kumar clinched a silver with an Asian record before discus thrower Vinod Kumar fetched a bronze which was put on hold after a protest over his disability classification.

The two athletics medals came after Bhavinaben Patel gave India its first medal in the Games by grabbing a silver in the women's singles table tennis class 4 event.

More to follow...