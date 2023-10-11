Nita and Mukesh Ambani host IOC president Thomas Bach ahead of 141st Session in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mukesh and Nita Ambani with IOC President Thomas Bach

Nita Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Foundation, and her husband Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, hosted the International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach at their residence in Mumbai on Tuesday evening (October 10). Nita is a member of the committee and India is hosting the 141st IOC session at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center from October 15 to 17, 2023.

Reliance Industries Limited shared the pictures of Bach's visit to Ambani residence where Nita and Mukesh welcomed the IOC head with a traditional Indian greeting. India are hosting the IOC session after 40 years having previously held the 1983 meeting in New Delhi.

The meeting will be crucial for India's potential bid to host the 2036 edition of the Summer Olympics. The IOC Session meetings are also important for decisions on the inclusion of new sports in its official events. Bach revealed India's strong interest in hosting the Olympics in the future and lauded India's success in the recent Asian Games.

"We have so far noted that there’s a great interest and there are apparently serious considerations here within India (to bid for the Games). We have to wait now how this will turn into a project and will be brought forward to us. Only then we can form an opinion. We appreciate how Olympic sports in recent years have been growing in India. If you look at the medal haul in this Asian Games, it’s really remarkable. You can see that it’s not only shooting any more, India has medals in different disciplines that are more widespread," Bach said ahead of the IOC session in Mumbai.

Reliance Foundation recently partnered with the IOC to promote Olympic values through sport among children and revealed the Olympic Values Education Programme (OVEP). The foundation also contributed to India's unprecedented performance in the Hangzhou Games 2022 where athletes trained at the academy claimed 12 medals.

