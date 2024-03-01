MS Dhoni to Rashid Khan, sportspersons arrive in Jamnagar for Anant-Radhika pre-wedding festivities

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi

Pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to begin today in Jamnagar, Gujarat and a lot of famous personalities are arriving for the much-awaited event. It will be a three-day star-studded event that will take place at the Reliance Township in Jamnagar and apart from international business tycoons and Bollywoo celebrities, famous sports personalities will also grace their presence for the pre-wedding that will go on till March 3.

Check out pictures and videos from the pre-wedding festivities:

India's World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni has arrived for the much-awaited event with his Sakshi Dhoni.

Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan who made headlines recently has also reached Jamnagar for event and got clicked.

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo has also made his presence felt at the event as he arrived at Jamnagar today.

India ace shuttler Saina Nehwal arrived at Jamnagar for the pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant with her husband who is also a Badminton player Parupalli Kashyap.

India cricketer Suryakumar Yadav also arrived with his wife and they posted with Afghanistan superstar Rashid Khan. Tilak Varma was also spotted arriving with Surya.