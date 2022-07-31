Sunday, July 31, 2022
     
LIVE Commonwealth Games 2022, Latest Updates: Here is India's schedule for day 3

Commonwealth Games Day 3: Live Updates and Commentary.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: July 31, 2022 10:58 IST
Before we dive deep into the action, here's the entire schedule of the India on 31st July, Sunday in IST.

  • Swimming:

Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)

Men’s 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)

  • Gymnastics:

Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)

  • Badminton:

Mixed team quarterfinals: 10 pm onwards

  • Women's T20 Cricket:

India versus Pakistan (3.30 pm)

  • Boxing:

48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm)
60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm)
71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday)
Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)

  • Hockey (Men):

India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm

  • Cycling:

Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)
Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)
Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02 pm)

  • Weightlifting:

Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)
Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)
Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)

  • Squash:

Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)
Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)

  • Table Tennis:

Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm
Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm

  • Lawn Bowl:

Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)
Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).

