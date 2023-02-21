Kazakhstan: Jyothi Yarraji, Rosy Meena shine at 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship with 8 medals

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Kazakhstan: Jyothi Yarraji, Rosy Meena shine at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship with 8 medals

Jyothi Yarraji and Rosy Meena of Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Center, put on strong podium performances at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship held in Astana, Kazakhstan between 10-12 February, 2023. The two girls were part of the Indian contingent that picked up a total of 8 medals, including 1 Gold, 6 Silver and 1 Bronze in a wide range of competitions that included Shot Put, Pole Vault, Long Jump, Triple Jump, 60m Hurdles, 60m Sprint, and Pentathlon.

The contingent consisted of six athletes from the Odisha Reliance Athletics High-Performance Centre - Jyothi Yarraji, Rosy Meena, Amlan Borgohain, Elakkiya Dasan, Sapna Kumari and Tejas Shirse.

Jyothi continues excellent run

Jyothi continues to set and break records, and in the final of the 60m hurdles, secured a silver, with her best ever timing of 8.13 seconds, making it her fifth National Indoor record, beating her own record of 8.16 seconds set during the heats. In the Pole Vault event, Rosy Meena claimed the Bronze medal with a leap of 3.90m.

In the 60m sprint event, Amlan Borgohain and Elakkiya Dasan put up notable performances in the semifinals race with 6.85 seconds and 6.77 seconds respectively but couldn’t qualify for the final. In 60m Hurdles, Sapna Kumari and Tejas Shirse finished tenth and ninth in the heats with 8.61 seconds and 7.94 seconds respectively.

Jyothi’s record run continues, as prior to the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship, she participated in three indoor events of the World Athletics Continental Tour Circuit. In her debut indoor competition, Jyoti clocked 8.20 seconds, breaking the national record (8.30 seconds set in 2016) in her first race, and consistently kept beating her time, through the competitions and finished the circuit at 8:17 seconds, breaking the national record 3 times in the process, before breaking it twice, to finish at 8:13 seconds at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship.

James Hillier, Athletics Director, Reliance Foundation, said, “It is great to see India perform so well. I’m especially proud of our Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Centre athletes, who had podium finishes at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship 2023. At Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics HPC, we are invested in our athletes and provide them the best resources and support. The centre's goal of backing India's athletic talent has resulted in numerous international and national level medals for its athletes.”

Mr. Vineel Krishna, Commissioner Cum Secretary, Sport and Youth Services Department, Government of Odisha said, “We are proud of our Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Centre athletes for representing India at the 10th Asian Indoor Athletics Championship. I believe their performance will create an impact and inspire other athletes to aspire and train harder. I wish the athletes the very best for their competitions ahead.“

Other success stories

The Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Center is a collaborative effort between the Odisha Government and Reliance Foundation with the aim to ensure that India and Odisha’s athletic talent has access to the best infrastructure, coaching team and equipment, sports medicine and rehabilitative support that is needed to deliver at the highest levels of performance. Since 2019, the Odisha Reliance Foundation HPC has trained more than 50 athletes across various athletics disciplines and has won 14 medals at International Level and 71 at National Level.

