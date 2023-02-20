Women's T20 World Cup: Led by Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet's team enter semifinals after beating Ireland

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur

Led by Smriti Mandhana's fireworks, Harmanpreet Kaur's Team India defeated Ireland by 5 runs (DLS) to enter the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2023. Batting first, Mandhana struck a classy. yet error-laden 87 to fire India's total up to 155. Chasing 156, Ireland lost two wickets in the first over itself but recovered well to post 44 after the first six overs.

It looked like we were in for a thriller, but rain gods had other plans. It started pouring down, with Ireland still 5 runs behind the DLS par score. The match, as it turned out, did not resume and India took home the laurels.

More to follow...

