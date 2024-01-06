Joginder Sharma, World Cup 2007 star, among six accused in Hisar suicide case

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY, TWITTER Joginder Sharma helped India win the T20 World Cup 2007.

Haryana Police have registered a case against 2007 T20 World Cup star and Haryana Deputy Superintendent of Police Joginder Sharma and five others for their alleged involvement in a Hisar resident's suicide case. A Hisar resident, Pawan, hanged himself from a ceiling fan on January 1 due to an alleged property dispute.

The mother of the 27-year-old victim filed a complaint against the accused and stated that a property-related case was pending trial in court. She accused the six men of harassing her son, which pushed him to suicide. She added that the case was a source of stress for Pawan.

The victim's family also staged a protest with Pawan's body and demanded that the accused should be arrested and booked under the Scheduled Castes/ Scheduled Tribes Act. A case was registered under IPC section 306 (abetment to suicide) on Tuesday against the six accused men.

The accused have been identified as Ajaybir, Ishwar Jhajhariya, Prem Khati, Arjun and Rajendra Sihag, a hockey coach. Notably, Pawan's mother stated that Ajaybir and his son Arjun pressured Pawan to tell her to vacate the house.

She alleged that the accused had been harassing the victim's family over the last few years and she also filed a complaint against them, except Joginder, under IPC sections 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common) and the SC/ST Act at Azad Nagar Police Station on 6th October 2020. Joginder investigated the case and was aware of her caste. On November 6, 2020, the accused came to her house and threatened her daughter Kavita, who attempted suicide on November 9, the complainant said. Kavita was taken to the hospital and was discharged soon. Joginder investigated the case but no one was booked for threatening Kavita.