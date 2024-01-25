Thursday, January 25, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. 'It's over...': Mary Kom announces retirement from all competitions

'It's over...': Mary Kom announces retirement from all competitions

"I will still try to do something relating to boxing. I May go to pro but don't know yet what I will do. I still have the spirit to play one to two years or even four years," Mary Kom, six-time world boxing champion, said on Wednesday.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 0:43 IST
Mary Kom during Olympics 2020
Image Source : GETTY Mary Kom during the Olympics 2020

India's star boxer Mary Kom announced her decision to retire from professional boxing on Wednesday, January 24. The legendary six-time world champion cited age behind her reason for hanging her boots from all competitions.

The Manipur-born boxer turned 41 of age in November 2023 and athletes aged 40 or above are not allowed to compete in professional boxing tournaments, according to International Boxing Association (IBA) rules.

She is the only female boxer to win six world titles and the only athlete, male or female, to bag eight medals in the World Championships. Kom is India's first boxer to win a Gold medal in the Asian Games (2014) and first to Gold in the Commonwealth Games (2018) as well. 

Mary Kom's biggest achievement came in 2012 when she made India proud by clinching the first-ever boxing medal in the Summer Olympics. Kom bagged a Bronze in the 51kg category at the 2012 London Olympics.

"If I say from my heart, I am still hungry to do something," Mary Kom said. "I still want to compete and represent the country. But I am not being able to compete this year because of age limit.

Related Stories
Asian Games Day 10 Roundup: Parul, Annu Rani's Gold in athletics headline India's 9-medal outing

Asian Games Day 10 Roundup: Parul, Annu Rani's Gold in athletics headline India's 9-medal outing

Asian Games 2023 October 4 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain eye Gold; wrestling begins

Asian Games 2023 October 4 Schedule: Neeraj Chopra, Lovlina Borgohain eye Gold; wrestling begins

No place for compound archery at Los Angeles Olympics, boxing put on hold

No place for compound archery at Los Angeles Olympics, boxing put on hold

"But I will still try to do something relating to boxing. (I) May go to pro but don't know yet what I will do. I still have the spirit to play one to two years or even four years. I could not compete this year due to age bar, I missed a lot of competitions. I had a major injury, an ACL and after recovery I missed a lot of competitions like Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships."

More to follow...

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News