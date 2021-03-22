Monday, March 22, 2021
     
ISSF World Cup: Yashaswini Deswal and Abhishek Verma settle for bronze in 10m air pistol mixed team

New Delhi Published on: March 22, 2021 13:56 IST
Yashawini Deswal, Abhishek Verma, issf world cup
Image Source : SCREENGRAB/ISSF

Yashawini Deswal and Abhishek Verma in action during the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi.

Indian shooters Yashawini Deswal and Abhishek Verma settled for bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event after they won the third-place match against Turkish opponents 17-13 at the ISSF World Cup in New Delhi on Monday.

More to follow...

