ISSF World Cup 2023 Rio De Janeiro: Live streaming details, fixtures and full schedule

The International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023 is underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and will go on till September 19. India have sent a 16-member squad for the multi-nation event. The inclusion of veterans Rahi Sarnobat and Anjum Moudgil is the highlight of the Indian contingent alongside the return of Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary. Saurabh looks in good touch and would like to replicate his ongoing form at the World Cup.
Indian contingent for the ISSF World Cup Rio De Janeiro
Women’s 25m Sports Pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav
Women’s 10m Air Rifle: Raju Narmada Nithin, Elavenil Valarivan
Women’s 50m Rifle 3-Position: Anjum Moudgil, Nischal, Ayushi Podder
Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Neeraj Kumar, Gurpreet Singh
Men’s 10m Air Pistol: Sagar Dangi, Shravan Kumar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve
Men’s 50m Rifle 3-Position: Goldi Gurjar, Chain Singh
Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Sandeep Singh
Where and how to watch the live streaming of the ISSF World Cup Rio De Janeiro 2023 live in India?
The live streaming of all the events will be available on Olympic channel (Olympics.com). The ISSF YouTube channel will also stream the event and fans can also tune into their channel on the aforementioned platform.
ISSF World Cup Rio De Janeiro 2023 complete fixture (Final matches and timings in IST)
|Day
|Date
|Timing (IST)
|Event
|Thursday
|September 14
|9:00 PM
|10m Air Pistol Women
|Thursday
|September 14
|12:45 AM
|10m Air Pistol Men
|Friday
|September 15
|7:00 PM
|10m Air Rifle Mixed Team
|Friday
|September 15
|9:30 PM
|10m Air Pistol Mixed Team
|Saturday
|September 16
|9:00 PM
|10m Air Rifle Men
|Saturday
|September 16
|12:45 AM
|10m Air Rifle Women
|Sunday
|September 17
|7:30 PM
|25m Pistol Women
|Sunday
|September 17
|11:30 PM
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Men
|Monday
|September 18
|11:15 PM
|50m Rifle 3 Positions Women
|Monday
|September 18
|1:00 AM
|25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men