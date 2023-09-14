ISSF World Cup 2023 Rio De Janeiro: Live streaming details, fixtures and full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian shooters during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Asaka Shooting Range

The International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) World Cup 2023 is underway in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and will go on till September 19. India have sent a 16-member squad for the multi-nation event. The inclusion of veterans Rahi Sarnobat and Anjum Moudgil is the highlight of the Indian contingent alongside the return of Olympian Saurabh Chaudhary. Saurabh looks in good touch and would like to replicate his ongoing form at the World Cup.

Indian contingent for the ISSF World Cup Rio De Janeiro

Women’s 25m Sports Pistol: Rahi Sarnobat, Chinki Yadav

Women’s 10m Air Rifle: Raju Narmada Nithin, Elavenil Valarivan

Women’s 50m Rifle 3-Position: Anjum Moudgil, Nischal, Ayushi Podder

Men’s 25m Rapid Fire Pistol: Neeraj Kumar, Gurpreet Singh

Men’s 10m Air Pistol: Sagar Dangi, Shravan Kumar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Balakrishna Kedarling Uchaganve

Men’s 50m Rifle 3-Position: Goldi Gurjar, Chain Singh

Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Sandeep Singh

Where and how to watch the live streaming of the ISSF World Cup Rio De Janeiro 2023 live in India?

The live streaming of all the events will be available on Olympic channel (Olympics.com). The ISSF YouTube channel will also stream the event and fans can also tune into their channel on the aforementioned platform.

ISSF World Cup Rio De Janeiro 2023 complete fixture (Final matches and timings in IST)

Day Date Timing (IST) Event Thursday September 14 9:00 PM 10m Air Pistol Women Thursday September 14 12:45 AM 10m Air Pistol Men Friday September 15 7:00 PM 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team Friday September 15 9:30 PM 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Saturday September 16 9:00 PM 10m Air Rifle Men Saturday September 16 12:45 AM 10m Air Rifle Women Sunday September 17 7:30 PM 25m Pistol Women Sunday September 17 11:30 PM 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men Monday September 18 11:15 PM 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Monday September 18 1:00 AM 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men

