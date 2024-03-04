Monday, March 04, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth announces retirement from International badminton

Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth announces retirement from International badminton

Sai Praneeth has had a decent career in International badminton. He has won a Bronze medal at the World Championships and also won the 2017 Singapore Open. He retires from the sport at the age of 31.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: March 04, 2024 23:06 IST
Sai Praneeth
Image Source : GETTY Sai Praneeth.

Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth on Monday announced his retirement from International badminton. The 31-year-old battled nagging injuries since the Olympic Games in Tokyo and decided to hang his boots due to that. Praneeth confirmed the news on his social media accounts. 

"With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years. "Today, as I embark on a new chapter, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey that brought me here," Praneeth wrote in a social media post. 

Praneeth has had a decent career and has won a Bronze medal at the World Championships. "Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we’ve shared, the challenges we’ve overcome, will forever be etched in my heart," he added.

Praneeth, who has also won the 2017 Singapore Open, will now become the head coach of Triangle Badminton Academy in USA. "I will be joining mid-April. I will be the head coach of the club. So, I will be overseeing all the players there. Of course, once I am there, we will discuss elaborately about the role," he told PTI.

Apart from his two major honours of a Bronze medal at World Championships and 2017 Singapore Open win, he was once ranked World No.10 in the International badminton arena. "To my family - my grandparents, parents, and my loving wife Swetha - your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible," said the 2010 world junior bronze medallist.

"A heartfelt thank you to Pullela Gopichand anna, the Gopichand Academy, and the entire coaching and support staff. I also thank my coaches from childhood Arif sir, and Govardhan sir," he said further.

Notably, coach Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui, who was a cornerstone of success of India's cream badminton players has quit the Gopichand Academy. He will be joining the Oregon Badminton Academy in the USA. I feel really emotional. It has been quite a journey for me. Last few days I have been literally crying at the academy. I will be leaving on March 7 and joining next week," Siyadutt said.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement