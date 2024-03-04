Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth announces retirement from International badminton

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Sai Praneeth.

Indian shuttler B Sai Praneeth on Monday announced his retirement from International badminton. The 31-year-old battled nagging injuries since the Olympic Games in Tokyo and decided to hang his boots due to that. Praneeth confirmed the news on his social media accounts.

"With a mix of emotions, I pen down these words to bid farewell and announce my retirement from the sport that has been my lifeblood for over 24 years. "Today, as I embark on a new chapter, I find myself overwhelmed with gratitude for the journey that brought me here," Praneeth wrote in a social media post.

Praneeth has had a decent career and has won a Bronze medal at the World Championships. "Badminton, you have been my first love, my constant companion, shaping my character and giving purpose to my existence. The memories we’ve shared, the challenges we’ve overcome, will forever be etched in my heart," he added.

Praneeth, who has also won the 2017 Singapore Open, will now become the head coach of Triangle Badminton Academy in USA. "I will be joining mid-April. I will be the head coach of the club. So, I will be overseeing all the players there. Of course, once I am there, we will discuss elaborately about the role," he told PTI.

Apart from his two major honours of a Bronze medal at World Championships and 2017 Singapore Open win, he was once ranked World No.10 in the International badminton arena. "To my family - my grandparents, parents, and my loving wife Swetha - your endless encouragement has been the bedrock of my success. Without your unwavering support, none of this would have been possible," said the 2010 world junior bronze medallist.

"A heartfelt thank you to Pullela Gopichand anna, the Gopichand Academy, and the entire coaching and support staff. I also thank my coaches from childhood Arif sir, and Govardhan sir," he said further.

Notably, coach Mohammed Siyadatullah Siddiqui, who was a cornerstone of success of India's cream badminton players has quit the Gopichand Academy. He will be joining the Oregon Badminton Academy in the USA. I feel really emotional. It has been quite a journey for me. Last few days I have been literally crying at the academy. I will be leaving on March 7 and joining next week," Siyadutt said.