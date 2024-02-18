Sunday, February 18, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. India women script history with Gold in Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024

India women script history with Gold in Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024

Indian women's team created history with a first-ever medal in the Badminton Asia Team Championships tournament with a thrilling 3-2 win over Thailand on Sunday. Once again, rising youngster Anmol Kharb won the clutch game in the final in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: February 18, 2024 19:37 IST
Indian women's badminton team
Image Source : BAI Indian women's team at BATC 2024 in Malaysia on February 18

India women recorded a historic Gold medal with a thrilling win over Thailand in the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Malaysia on Sunday, February 18. Youngster Anmol Kharb once again rose to the occasion with a clutch win in the singles that sealed India's 3-2 win over three-time champions.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu won her singles match with a dominant performance against Supanida Katethong to give India a lead. Youngsters Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand then extended India's lead to 2-0 with a thrilling 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 win over Thailand pair Jongkolphan-Rawinda in the doubles event in the second match. 

India vs Thailand in Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 Final results:

  1. PV Sindhu beat Supanida Katethong by 21-12, 21-12 (India 1-0 Thailand)
  2. Treesa/Gayatri beat Jongkolphan/Rawinda by 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 (India 2-0 Thailand)
  3. Busanan Ongbamrungphan beat Ashmita Chaliha by 11-21, 14-21 (India 2-1 Thailand)
  4. Benyapa/Nuntakarn beat Priya/Shruti by 11-21, 21-9 (India 2-2 Thailand)
  5. Anmol Kharb beat Pornpicha Choeikeewong by 21-14, 21-9 (India 3-2 Thailand)
Related Stories
Satwik-Chirag suffer heartbreaking defeat against world no.1 Liang-Wang in Malaysia Open 2024 final

Satwik-Chirag suffer heartbreaking defeat against world no.1 Liang-Wang in Malaysia Open 2024 final

Chirag-Satwiksairaj go down to world champions Min Hyuk-Seung Jae in India Open Final

Chirag-Satwiksairaj go down to world champions Min Hyuk-Seung Jae in India Open Final

Badminton Asia Team Championship 2024: India women to face Thailand in historic final

Badminton Asia Team Championship 2024: India women to face Thailand in historic final

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement