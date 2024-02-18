India women script history with Gold in Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024

Follow us on Image Source : BAI Indian women's team at BATC 2024 in Malaysia on February 18

India women recorded a historic Gold medal with a thrilling win over Thailand in the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Malaysia on Sunday, February 18. Youngster Anmol Kharb once again rose to the occasion with a clutch win in the singles that sealed India's 3-2 win over three-time champions.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu won her singles match with a dominant performance against Supanida Katethong to give India a lead. Youngsters Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand then extended India's lead to 2-0 with a thrilling 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 win over Thailand pair Jongkolphan-Rawinda in the doubles event in the second match.

India vs Thailand in Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 Final results: