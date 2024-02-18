India women script history with Gold in Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024

India women recorded a historic Gold medal with a thrilling win over Thailand in the final of the Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 in Malaysia on Sunday, February 18. Youngster Anmol Kharb once again rose to the occasion with a clutch win in the singles that sealed India's 3-2 win over three-time champions.
Ace shuttler PV Sindhu won her singles match with a dominant performance against Supanida Katethong to give India a lead. Youngsters Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand then extended India's lead to 2-0 with a thrilling 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 win over Thailand pair Jongkolphan-Rawinda in the doubles event in the second match.
India vs Thailand in Badminton Asia Team Championships 2024 Final results:
- PV Sindhu beat Supanida Katethong by 21-12, 21-12 (India 1-0 Thailand)
- Treesa/Gayatri beat Jongkolphan/Rawinda by 21-16, 18-21, 21-16 (India 2-0 Thailand)
- Busanan Ongbamrungphan beat Ashmita Chaliha by 11-21, 14-21 (India 2-1 Thailand)
- Benyapa/Nuntakarn beat Priya/Shruti by 11-21, 21-9 (India 2-2 Thailand)
- Anmol Kharb beat Pornpicha Choeikeewong by 21-14, 21-9 (India 3-2 Thailand)