India TV Sports Wrap on September 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on September 25: India have won a total of 10 medals at the Asian Games 2023. They started the day with a Gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event and followed that up with four Bronze medals. Three medals have come in Shooting, while Rowers gave India two more medals to celebrate. Here are all the top 10 trending sports stories on September 25.
Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
India clinch first Gold medal at Asian Games as 10m Air Rifle team bags top prize
Indian rowers bring two Bronze medals on Day 2
Aishwary Pratap Singh bags 9th medal for India in 10m Air Rifle
India to remain World No.1 ahead of ODI World Cup at home
Bangladesh women win Bronze medal in Cricket after thrashing Pakistan
Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders to win Caribbean Premier League 2023
Ajax's home game against Feyenoord abandoned in Eredivisie as fans throw fireworks
Laver Cup: Team World outclasses Team Europe to win consecutive titles
Inter Milan defeat Empoli 1-0 to continue their perfect run
Atletico Madrid hand Real Madrid 3-1 defeat to hamper their good start
