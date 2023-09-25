India TV Sports Wrap on September 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports wrap

India TV Sports Wrap on September 25: India have won a total of 10 medals at the Asian Games 2023. They started the day with a Gold in Men's 10m Air Rifle Team event and followed that up with four Bronze medals. Three medals have come in Shooting, while Rowers gave India two more medals to celebrate. Here are all the top 10 trending sports stories on September 25.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India clinch first Gold medal at Asian Games as 10m Air Rifle team bags top prize

India clinched its first Gold medal at the Asian Games on Day 2 in Hangzhou

Indian rowers bring two Bronze medals on Day 2

The Indian rowing contingent bagged two more Bronze medals for India

Aishwary Pratap Singh bags 9th medal for India in 10m Air Rifle

Aishwary Pratap clinched an individual Bronze medal in 10m Air Rifle after a Gold medal in team event

India to remain World No.1 ahead of ODI World Cup at home

India will remain World No.1 ODI team ahead of the World Cup at home

Bangladesh women win Bronze medal in Cricket after thrashing Pakistan

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan in Women's Cricket Bronze medal match to clinch the Bronze medal

Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Trinbago Knight Riders to win Caribbean Premier League 2023

Guyana Amazon Warriors handed a nine-wicket defeat to Trinbago Knight Riders to clinch CPL 2023

Ajax's home game against Feyenoord abandoned in Eredivisie as fans throw fireworks

Ajax vs Feyenoord game in Eredivisie got abandoned after fans threw fireworks on field

Laver Cup: Team World outclasses Team Europe to win consecutive titles

Team World clinched the Laver Cup title with a win against Team Europe

Inter Milan defeat Empoli 1-0 to continue their perfect run

Inter Milan continue their perfect run as they beat Empoli 1-0

Atletico Madrid hand Real Madrid 3-1 defeat to hamper their good start

Atletico Madrid handed a defeat to Real Madrid to dent their perfect start

