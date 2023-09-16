India TV Sports Wrap on September 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV INDIA TV Sports Wrap

There is a piece of news to cheer for the Indian football fans as star defender Sandesh Jhingan has been added India's Asian Games squad that will be led by Sunil Chhetri. Jhingan's addition provides more stability to team India and will undoubtedly bolster their defence that looked slightly thin on experience initially. Moving to the cricketing field, Australia and New Zealand have suffered major setbacks after injuries to their star players ahead of the upcoming World Cup in India. All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on September 16.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Sandesh Jhingan added to India's Asian Games squad alongside Chinglensana Singh, confirms AIFF

India's premier defender Sandesh Jhingan has been included in the Indian football team that will be participating in the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. The team now looks more settled after Jhingan's inclusion and will be led by Sunil Chhetri.

SA vs AUS: Travis Head suffers fracture in left hand, World Cup participation under threat

Australia's aggressive opening batter Travis Head suffered a blow to his left hand while batting in the middle during the fourth ODI when a short-pitched ball from South Africa's young pacer Gerald Coetzee struck him. An x-ray has confirmed the injury to the southpaw.

ENG vs NZ: New Zealand's World Cup preparation experiences setback after injury scare to Tim Southee

The Blackcaps right-arm pacer Tim Southee injured his right thumb during the fourth ODI at Lord's against England. He has left for New Zealand and will undergo recovery for now. His injury is a major setback for the Kiwis and their ongoing World Cup preparations.

South Africa break India's record of scoring most 400-plus ODI totals

The South African cricket team went past India's tally of scoring most 400 plus totals in ODIs after their latest score of 400 that came against Australia in the fourth ODI.

South Africa thump Australia in fourth ODI to level ongoing ODI series 2-2

South Africa defeated Australia by a mammoth 164-run margin in the fourth ODI to level the ongoing series 2-2 with one match to play.

England trounce New Zealand at Lord's to claim ODI series

England defeated New Zealand by 100 runs in the fourth ODI at Lord's to claim the series 3-1.

IndiGo becomes official airline for Indian football team

IndiaGo has become the official airline of the Indian football team and the global partner of the All India Football Federation.

Neeraj Chopra looks to defend Diamond League title

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will look to defend his Diamond League title in the finals on Staurday.

World Wrestling Championship to kickstart in Belgrade, Serbia

The latest edition of the World Wrestling Championship will get underway in Belgrade on Saturday, September 16.

Shoaib Akhtar calls India's loss to Bangladesh in Asia Cup 'embarrassing'

In a latest video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Shoaib Akhtar called India's Asia Cup loss to Bangladesh "embarrassing".

