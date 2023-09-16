Saturday, September 16, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. SA vs AUS: Travis Head suffers fracture in left hand, World Cup participation under threat

SA vs AUS: Travis Head suffers fracture in left hand, World Cup participation under threat

Australia's aggressive opening batter Travis Head suffered a blow to his left hand while batting in the middle during the fourth ODI when a short-pitched ball from South Africa's young pacer Gerald Coetzee struck him. An x-ray has confirmed the injury to the southpaw.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published on: September 16, 2023 7:26 IST
Travis Head
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Travis Head facing a delivery in the 4th ODI vs South Africa

Australia's opener Travis Head has suffered a fracture in his left hand after getting hit by a vicious short ball from Gerald Coetzee in the fourth ODI of the ongoing series, putting his World Cup participation under serious threat. Head was batting at an individual score of 9 when he missed an attempted pull of Coetzee and the ball struck his left glove.

The southpaw experienced excruciating pain and called for medical attention immediately on the field. The Aussie physiotherapist rushed to the field of play to attend to him and Head decided to carry on with his innings. But only after facing three more deliveries, the South Australian was forced to leave the field as the pain didn't allow him to wield his willow.

He went for an x-ray immediately and the coach of the Australian cricket team Andrew McDonald provided an update after the game, saying that the report had shown a fracture in his hand. As per reports, it is likely that the 29-year-old will undergo more scans to understand the extent of the injury and it will help him and the team management conclude how much time will it take him to fully recover and get back on the field.

"At this stage, it's a confirmed fracture and how long that timeframe is, we're yet to determine that so fingers crossed clearly with the World Cup fast approaching," McDonald said after the conclusion of the fourth ODI.

"I'm not a medical person, but I think it's a little bit higher up than the actual [index] finger itself. But I don't know the actual terminology. It's in a joint somewhere so I won't go into the medical specifics. But, yeah, a confirmed fracture and to be assessed again tomorrow with another scan," he added.

Related Stories
Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma registers unwanted Indian record after getting dismissed for duck

Asia Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma registers unwanted Indian record after getting dismissed for duck

'Keeping bigger picture in mind'- Rohit Sharma explains team changes after narrow defeat against BAN

'Keeping bigger picture in mind'- Rohit Sharma explains team changes after narrow defeat against BAN

WATCH: All 13 sixes Heinrich Klaasen hit in a blockbuster 174-run knock in 83 balls vs Australia

WATCH: All 13 sixes Heinrich Klaasen hit in a blockbuster 174-run knock in 83 balls vs Australia

Chasing 417 to win the game after enduring absolute carnage from Heinrich Klaasen (174 off 83 balls), Australia lost wickets up front to the new ball and ended up losing the game by a staggering margin of 164 runs. The five-match series is now level at 2-2 with the decider to be played on Sunday, September 17 in Johannesburg.

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News