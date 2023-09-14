India TV Sports Wrap on September 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

The fight for the only place available in the final of the ongoing Asia Cup is gaining momentum and will Sri Lanka take on Pakistan in the ultimate decider at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. Both teams have had mixed results in the Super Four stage of the continental tournament and a win on Thursday will see either of the two join India in the summit clash. However, the only factor that threatens the game is the possibility of rain interruption. Meanwhile, the AIFF announced the 17-member team led by Sunil Chhetri to compete at the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou. All of that and more in today's top 10 trending sports news stories on September 14.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Cricket Australia mandates neck protectors for Australian players playing international and domestic cricket

Cricket Australia is about to bring major changes in playing conditions from October 1, including the mandatory usage of neck protectors while batting in both international and CA-sanctioned domestic games.

Cricket Ireland issues apology for offence caused by advertisements during India's recent tour of Ireland

The branding of numerous gambling websites during India's recent tour of Ireland has sparked controversy and is being dealt with by Sports Ireland and Cricket Ireland.

ENG vs NZ: Trent Boult creates all-time record for New Zealand in ODIs despite Ben Stokes' onslaught

New Zealand's star pacer Trent Boult created an all-time record for the Blackcaps by claiming the most five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket while playing in the third ODI vs. England at The Oval.

SL vs PAK: Pakistan pacer Zaman Khan to make ODI debut in Super Four clash vs Sri Lanka

Right-arm pacer Zaman Khan will make his ODI debut for Pakistan in the Super Four clash versus Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Pep Guardiola rejoins Manchester City after undergoing rehab following successful back surgery

Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola has reunited with the team after his rehab.

Uncertainty over head coach Igor Stimac's participation in Asian Games

It is still uncertain whether India's head coach Igor Stimac will accompany the team in the upcoming Asian Games in Hanzhou.

Saina Nehwal quashes retirement rumours

Saina Nehwal is aware that Paris Olympic qualification is going to be a major challenge but she is in no mood of slowing down or calling it quits.

Musfiqur Rahim to miss Super Four clash against India

Bangladesh's star wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim will miss the Super Four clash versus India as he is set to travel back to Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth of his second child.

UEFA opens disciplinary case against Croatia after fans waive World War II-era flag

UEFA has opened a disciplinary case against Croatia after some fans waived a World War II-era fascist flag at a European Championship qualifying game.

Rugby India names 12-member team for Asian Games in Hangzhou

Rugby India has announced a 12-member squad that will feature in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games.

Latest Sports News