Cricket Australia mandates neck protectors for Australian players playing international and domestic cricket

Jack Clayton of Queensland is hit on the helmet during the Sheffield Shield match between Queensland and South Australia

Cricket Australia has made it mandatory for every Aussie player playing international and domestic cricket to wear protective neck guards from October 1, if resisted then, they will face sanctions as per the new set of rules and regulations to be introduced by the apex cricket governing body in Australia.

The changes in playing conditions will make it mandatory for players featuring in CA-sanctioned tournaments like the Marsh One-Day Cup, Marsh Sheffield Shield, Women's National Cricket League, and Women's and men's Big Bash among others to put on neck protectors attached to the rear of helmets and it will have an impact on several star Aussie batters who are quite reluctant to use the protective gear while batting in the middle such as Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, David Warner among others.

Following the tragic death of Phillip Hughes in November 2014, CA has been urging players to use proper protective gear during games and practice sessions in order to avoid a potential mishap. One can't say enough about the significance of the neck guard.

Recently in the first ODI between hosts South Africa and Australia in Bloemfontein star allrounder Cameron Green was hit flush on the neck protector that was attached to his Gray Nicolls helmet and was substituted out according to the concussion protocols. The compulsion to wear neck protectors is already in place in English domestic cricket after being introduced in October 2022.

Among other 11 changes that will soon be in effect, include doing away with the six runs that batters used to get for hitting the roof of the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne during the Big Bash games. As per the new ruling, it will be now up to the discretion of the umpires to decide whether to award a six or not. The other rule changes to come into reality include the scrapping of the COVID sub and a time limit to injury treatments and assessments during a game.

