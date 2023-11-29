India TV Sports Wrap on November 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP/INDIA TV Rahul Dravid has been offered a contract extension by the BCCI while Glenn Maxwell ended his two months in India with a bang as Australia stayed alive in the T20 series against India

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has expressed its desire to extend Rahul Dravid's contract as head coach of the Indian team after his stint ended with the World Cup 2023. On the other hand, Australia beat India by five wickets in the third T20I in Guwahati to stay alive in the five-match series owing to Glenn Maxwell's record-equalling century. India lead the series 2-1. Maxwell broke several records on his way to a 47-ball century. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Rahul Dravid offered a contract extension as Team India head coach

The BCCI wants Rahul Dravid to continue as the head coach of the Indian team till the T20 World Cup 2024 after his stint ended with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Dravid is yet to accept the offer.

Ishan Kishan's dual error cost India late in the defence

A no-ball for collecting the ball ahead of the stumps and then missing a bye in the same over - Ishan Kishan wasn't having the best of the days behind the stumps. It eventually cost India as Australia scored 43 runs in the last two overs to chase down the target.

Virat Kohli set to miss white-ball series against South Africa - reports

As per an Indian Express report, Virat Kohli has asked to be rested from the South Africa series from the white-ball half. Kohli will be available for the Test series but has asked for some time away.

Prasidh Krishna registers the most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in T20Is

Prasidh Krishna leaked 68 runs in his four overs against Australia in the third T20I, which is the most expensive figures by an Indian bowler in the format.

Glenn Maxwell smashes record-equalling 4th T20I century, becomes first batsman to score three tons while chasing

Glenn Maxwell's memorable November just couldn't seem to end as he added a fourth T20I century to a maiden ODI double ton and a World Cup trophy. Maxwell became the first batter to score three T20I centuries as he broke Babar Azam, Muhammad Waseem and KL Rahul's record.

CEO Kasi Viswanathan puts a stamp on MS Dhoni's participation in IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings CEO Kasi Viswanathan confirmed that MS Dhoni will be fit in time for IPL 2024 and will never go back on his word of participating in the 17th edition of the tournament, which he confirmed after winning the title earlier this year.

Free entry for spectators in Mumbai for England and Australia series against India women

The Indian women's team will host England and Australia and the fans will enjoy a free entry in both the stadiums - Wankhede and DY Patil - in Mumbai.

Australia recorded highest successful chase by a team in T20Is against India

Australia (225/5) bettered South Africa's 212-run chase to record the highest successful chase by any team in T20Is against India.

Barcelona, Dortmund, Manchester City qualify for Champions League's last 16

Manchester City claimed the top spot while Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid advanced to the last 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League.

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen withdraw from Syed Modi International

HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen, two of India's most decorated badminton players withdrew from Syed Modi International competition citing injuries leaving the organisers in a fix at the last minute.

