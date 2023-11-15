India TV Sports Wrap on November 15: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Keshav Maharaj

India take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue have not beaten New Zealand in any ICC Knockout game and will hope for a change in fortune. Rohit Sharma claimed that every World Cup game has pressure as he looks to lead his troops in front of the Kiwis. Here are the top trending sports stories on November 15.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India face ICC knockout nemesis New Zealand in World Cup 2023 semifinal

World Cup 2023 hosts India are set to lock horns with New Zealand in the first semifinal of World Cup 2023 in Mumbai

Rohit Sharma highlights need for relaxed environment in dressing room

India captain Rohit has highlighted the need for creating a relaxed environment in the team dressing room

Virat Kohli to feature in 4th consecutive ODI World Cup semifinals

Former India captain Virat Kohli will be featuring in his 4th successive World Cup semifinal

Keshav Maharaj replaces Mohammed Siraj as World No.1 ODI bowler

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj has dethroned Mohammed Siraj from top of the ODI bowler's chart

'Rohit hasn't been bothered about any personal landmarks': Sunil Gavaskar on Indian captain

Legendary Sunil Gavaskar has claimed that Rohit Sharma is not worried of personal milestones and landmarks

Ben Stokes likely to seek release from Dhoni's CSK amid packed Test schedule

England Test captain Ben Stokes will likely look to get released by Chennai Super Kings

'I think, I am too late': Virender Sehwag on getting ICC Hall of Fame

Virender Sehwag states that his induction in the ICC Hall of Fame has got 'too late'

Muhammad Hafeez likely to become chief selector, Babar summoned for meeting

Former Pakistan batter Muhammad Hafeez is likely to become the chairman of selectors of Pakistan team. Babar Azam has been summoned for a meeting on Wednesday

Jannik Sinner register maiden win over Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals

Italy's Jannik Sinner defeated the top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the ATP Finals 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2)

Emma Hayes named as US women's new head coach, set to take duties from May

Chelsea's Emma Hayes has been named US women's head coach. She will take the duties from May

