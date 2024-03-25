India TV Sports Wrap on March 25: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI India TV Sports Wrap.

The IPL 2024 season is slowly gaining momentum with every passing day and the sixth fixture of the edition is expected to expedite the momentum even more. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are slated to host Punjab Kings in the sixth game of the season at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday. On the other hand, the USA senior men's soccer team got the better of Mexico in the final of the Concacaf Nations League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Royal Challengers Bengaluru to host Punjab Kings in IPL 2024

RCB will play PBKS in the sixth match of IPL 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Gujarat Titans beat Mumbai Indians to begin IPL 2024 campaign in style

Titans got the better of MI in the fifth match of IPL 2024 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat by six runs.

Rajasthan Royals pip Chennai Super Kings to claim top spot on IPL 2024 points table

Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 20 runs to race to the top of the IPL 2024 points table.

USA beat Mexico to win Concacaf Nations League

Tyler Adams and Giovanni Reyna scored the match-winning goals for the USA to help them beat Mexico 2-0 in the Concacaf Nations League final.

Sai Sudharsan wins Player of the Match award in GT vs MI clash

Sai Sudharsan won the Player of the Match (POTM) award for scoring 45 off 39 balls in the fifth match of IPL 2024.

PCB chairman hints at change in T20I captaincy ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has hinted that Shaheen Afridi may not remain the T20I captain till the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in June.

Hardik Pandya confident despite loss in IPL 2024 campaign opener against Gujarat Titans

Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya is confident of a turnaround despite losing the first game of the season to Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians create unwanted record in IPL 2024 season opener

The loss at the hands of Gujarat Titans was MI's 12th consecutive loss in their first match of an IPL season since 2013.

Mohammad Amir comes out of international retirement

Amir has made himself available for selection ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker and Sam Johnstone to miss friendly against Belgium