India TV Sports Wrap on March 14: Today's top 10 trending news stories

The Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals won their league stage fixture to storm into the final of the Women's Premier League 2024 tournament. On the other hand, Multan Sultans will be up against Peshawar Zalmi in the Qualifier of the Pakistan Super League. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Delhi Capitals qualify for WPL 2024 summit clash

Delhi Capitals registered an emphatic seven-wicket over Gujarat Giants to advance to the final of the Women's Premier League 2024 tournament.

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka to win first ODI

Bangladesh won the first ODI of the three-match series against Sri Lanka by six wickets.

Tim Paine backs Steve Smith to come good as Test opener

Former Australia captain Paine believes that Smith can dominate the next Australian summer as an opener in Test cricket.

Peshawar Zalmi to meet Multan Sultans in PSL Qualifier

Peshawar will take the field against Sultans in the PSL Qualifier on Thursday.

Harry Brook reveals reason behind his withdrawal from IPL 2024

England batter Harry Brook wants to be around his family, grieving the death of his grandmother and hence has pulled out from IPL 2024.

Inter Miami beat Nashville in CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16

Lionel Messi scored a goal and assisted another one as Inter Miami defeated Nashville 3-1.

AB de Villiers feels Mumbai Indians needed to get Hardik back

De Villiers has mentioned that the return of Hardik Pandya is going to add a formidable look to Mumbai Indians.

UAE to face Scotland in T20 series decider

UAE will lock horns with Scotland in the third T20I of the three-match series. The series is tied at 1-1.

PV Sindhu to face An Se Young in All England Open

Sindhu will lock horns with the world No. 1 ranked women's singles player An Se Young in a round of 16 match.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty to battle Muhammad Shohibul Fikri and Bagas Maulana of Indonesia