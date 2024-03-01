India TV Sports Wrap on March 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 has reached its final stage as Haryana Steelers are all set to take on Puneri Paltan in the summit clash on March 1. On the other hand, the Women's Premier League (WPL) is set to witness its eighth fixture as UP Warriorz prepare to take on Gujarat Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Puneri Paltan to take on Haryana Steelers in PKL 10 finale

Puneri Paltan will be up against Haryana Steelers in the summit clash of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad.

Wriddhiman Saha opens up on non-participation of players in domestic cricket

Saha feels that no player can be forced into playing a tournament or a format.

BCCI set to organise women's red-ball zonal tournament in Pune

The BCCI is going to organise a six-team zonal red-ball tournament in Pune to give women cricketers a taste of the multi-day format.

Delhi Capitals beat RCB to race to the top of the points table

Capitals defeated RCB by 25 runs in the seventh game of the ongoing WPL and are now occupying the top position on the points table.

Gujarat Giants to face UP Warriorz in WPL 2024

Giants will face Warriorz in the eighth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 on Friday.

Comilla Victorians to meet Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024 final

Victorians will take the field against Barishal in the summit clash of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024 final on Friday. The match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev advance to Dubai Championships semis

Medvedev defeated eighth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-2 6-3 whereas Rublev made it to the semis after his opponent in the quarters, Sebastian Korda, retired.

Odish FC beat East Bengal FC in ISL

Odisha got the better of East Bengal FC 2-1 in the Indian Super League to consolidate their position at the top of the standings.

Cameron Green racks up fifth-highest individual Test score for Australia in New Zealand

Green remained unbeaten on 174 in the first innings of the ongoing Wellington Test and became the Aussie with the fifth-highest individual total in Tests in New Zealand behind Doug Walters, Greg Chappell and Adam Voges.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand advance to German Open quarterfinals