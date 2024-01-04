India TV Sports Wrap on January 4: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The ongoing 2nd Test between South Africa and India is racing towards its climax after an eventful first day saw a total of 23 wickets tumble. The pacers have dominated proceedings thus far in the game and the batters have failed to adapt. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan continued to progress their merry ways as they defeated UP Yoddhas in their latest fixture. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

India hold aces heading into day 2 of Cape Town Test

South Africa have lost three of their ten wickets in the second innings already and still trail India by 36 runs heading into the second day of the Cape Town Test.

Akila Dananjaya returns as Sri Lanka announce ODI squad for home series against Zimbabwe

Mystery spinner Akila Dananjaya and opening batter Avishka Fernando have made their returns to the 50-over set-up as Sri Lanka have announced a 17-player squad for the ODI leg of their white-ball home series against Zimbabwe.

Warm hugs galore as Indian players bid farewell to outgoing South African Test stalwart Dean Elgar

Indian players gave a fitting farewell to Dean Elgar after he was dismissed for the final time in his Test career.

India to play Afghanistan in Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament

The undefeated Indian team will lock horns with Afghanistan in the fourth match of the ongoing Tri-Nation Under-19s Tournament in South Africa.

Melbourne Renegades to host Hobart Hurricanes at Docklands

Renegades will square off against Hurricanes in the 26th match of the ongoing BBL 13.

Puneri Paltan thump UP Yoddhas in PKL

Paltan defeated Yoddhas by 40-31 in match number 55 of the ongoing PKL to consolidate their position at the top of the table.

Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Haryana Steelers

Panthers got the better of Steelers in the 54th fixture of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) to claim their fifth win of the season.

Patna Pirates to cross swords with Dabang Delhi

Pirates will take the mat against Delhi in match 56 of the PKL in Mumbai.

U Mumba to host Bengaluru Bulls in PKL

U Mumba will aim for their sixth win of the ongoing season as they face Bulls in the 57th game of the ongoing season.

Paris Saint-Germain pip Toulouse 2-0 to claim Champions Trophy