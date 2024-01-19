India TV Sports Wrap on January 19: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The Indian women's hockey team would look to seal a win against Japan in the 3rd and the 4th place playoff at the ongoing FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 in Ranchi to seal a berth at the Paris Olympics. On the other hand, the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup gets underway on Friday with a doubleheader between Ireland and the USA and South Africa and West Indies. All of that and more in today's sports wrap.

To 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Indian women's hockey team to face Japan in 3rd and 4th place clash at FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers

The Indian women's hockey team will take on Japan in the 3rd and 4th place clash at the ongoing FIH Women's Hockey Olympic Qualifiers in Ranchi on Friday.

Australia beat West Indies in Adelaide Test

Australia defeated West Indies in the first Test of the two-match series at the Adelaide Oval by 10 wickets.

Ireland to cross swords with USA in ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup

Ireland will battle against the USA in the opening encounter of the ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup on Friday.

South Africa to lock horns with West Indies in match 2 of ICC Men's U19 Cricket World Cup

The hosts South Africa will be up against West Indies in the second match of the U19 World Cup in Potchefstroom.

Brisbane Heat vs Sydney Sixers in BBL 13 Qualifier

Heat will aim at a place in the final with a win over Sixers in the Qualifier of the ongoing Big Bash League 13.

MI Cape Town to square off against Paarl Royals

MI find themselves in front of Royals who are yet to concede a game in the ongoing SA20.

Defending champions Gulf Giants aim to sink Sharjah Warriors in season opener

The curtain raiser of the ILT20 season two will see Warriors host Giants in Sharjah.

Mickey Arthur, Andrew Puttick and Grant Bradburn relinquish their roles in PCB

The three foreign coaches have quit their respective positions in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Telugu Titans to engage in arm wrestle against Bengaluru Bulls

Titans will face Bulls in match No. 78 of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League (PKL).

Patna Pirates eye sixth win in season 10