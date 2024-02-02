India TV Sports Wrap on February 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

India are taking on England in the 2nd Test of the five-match series in Visakhapatnam and have handed debut to Rajat Patidar. The hosts are already trailing in the series and need to make a strong comeback to draw level with England. On the other hand, after a day's break, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) is back with yet another double-header. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Rohit Sharma elects to bat in Vizag after coin falls in favour of India

India are batting first in the second Test of the series against England at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Friday, February 2.

Rajat Patidar makes Test debut for India

Patidar was presented with his Test debut cap by Zaheer Khan before the start of day 1 in Vizag.

Cricket West Indies rewards Shamar Joseph with international retainer contract

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has upgraded Shamar Joseph's franchise contract to a CWI International retainer contract.

Rishabh Pant opens up on international pressure and comparisons with MS Dhoni

Pant felt a lot of heat when he took the wicketkeeping gloves from MS Dhoni and found himself under the scanner whenever he stepped on the field for India.

West Indies bat first against Australia in first ODI

West Indies are batting first after Australia won the toss in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Sri Lanka put Afghanistan into bat in one-off Test

Afghanistan are batting first at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo in the only Test.

India one step away from semi-final berth in U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

The Uday Saharan-led India are going to take on Nepal in a Super Six game of the U19 Men's Cricket World Cup on Friday at the Mangaung Oval.

Dabang Delhi to cross swords with Bengal Warriors

Delhi will face Warriors in the 100th game of the Pro Kabaddi League season 10.

Gujarat Giants to lock horns with Haryana Steelers

Giants to face Steelers in the 101st fixture of PKL season 10.

Man United beat Wolverhampton 4-3 in Premier League