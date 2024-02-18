India TV Sports Wrap on February 18: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Ravichandran Ashwin and Carlos Alcaraz.

The Indian cricket team is facing England in the third Test of the five-match series in Rajkot. The hosts began the fourth day with a big lead of 322 with eight wickets in hand. Notably, in the ILT20, MI Emirates clinched that title after beating Dubai Capitals in the final of the tournament. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on February 18.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

India look to push England out of contest in third Test in Rajkot

India are looking to push England out of the third Test as they aim to bat big on the fourth day of the Rajkot Test

Ravichandran Ashwin to rejoin Team India on day 4, BCCI confirmed

Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin set to rejoin the Indian team after missing the third day of the Test

ILT20 2024: MI Emirates defeat Dubai Capitals in finale to lift maiden title

MI Emirates outclassed Dubai Capitals with a 45-run win in the final of the ILT20

Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars to kick off Pakistan Super League

Fifties from Shadab Khan and Agha Salman powered Islamabad United to an easy win over Lahore Qalandars in the opening game of the Pakistan Super League

Daryl Mitchell picked as New Zealand announce Test squad for Australia Tests

New Zealand star batter Daryl Mitchell has been picked for the Test series against Australia

South Africa legend Mike Procter passes away aged 77

Former Proteas all-rounder Mike Procter has passed away after complications from a heart surgery

Haryana Steelers defeat U Mumba 46-40, Gujarat Giants outclass UP Yoddhas 36-29

Haryana Steelers proved to be enough for U Mumba with a 46-40 win, Gujarat defeated UP 36-29

Tamil Thalaivas face Bengal Warriors, Dabang Delhi-Bengaluru Bulls up against each other

As we inch closer to the playoffs, Tamil Thalaivas face Bengal Warriors in the first game on February 18, followed by the clash between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls

Argentina Open: Carlos Alcaraz shocked by Nicolás Jarry in semis

Carlos Alcaraz suffered a shocking loss in the semifinals of the Argentina Open as he lost to Nicolás Jarry 7-6 (2), 6-3

Iga Swiatek beats Elena Rybakina to win third straight Qatar Open

Swiatek defeated Elena Rybankina in straight sets 7-6 (8), 6-2 to clinch her third straight Qatar Open title