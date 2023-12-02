India TV Sports Wrap on December 2: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap

Axar Patel turned out to be India's go-to bowler who turned the fourth T20I in India's favour and helped the Men in Blue clinch the series. The slow left-arm orthodox bowler proved hard to score against and bagged the important scalps of the dangerous-looking Travis Head, Ben McDermott and Aaron Hardie. On the other hand, France's coach Didier Deschamps is going to miss the Euro 2024 draw due to surgery. All of that and more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Ramiz Raza lashes out at PCB over 'tainted' Salman Butt's appointment

Former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ramiz Raja has slammed PCB over the appointment of 'tainted' Salman Butt as a consultant member to chief selector Wahab Riaz.

Ruturaj Gaikwad inches away from breaking Virat Kohli's all-time India record

Ruturaj needs 19 more runs in the ongoing Australia series to go past Virat Kohli to become India's all-time leading run-getter in a bilateral T20I series.

Mohammed Shami seeks medical attention for ankle condition ahead of South Africa tour

India's leading wicket-taker at the ODI World Cup 2023, Mohammed Shami is reportedly battling an ankle condition and is trying to seek appropriate medical attention for the same in Mumbai.

France football coach Didier Deschamps set to miss Euro 2024 draw due to surgery

As per a statement by the French federation, Deschamps has undergone surgery following several weeks of back pain and will not be available for the draw.

Axar Patel reveals tactical mantra behind his Player of the Match performance in 4th T20I

After delivering a match-winning performance in Raipur, Axar mentioned that he was looking to operate on a stump-to-stump line to negate the dew factor.

Las Palmas beat Getafe 2-0 in Spanish league win

Julian Araujo and Cristian Herrera scored a goal each to help Las Palmas beat Getafe 2-0 in the Spanish League.

Adelaide Strikers to take on Brisbane Heat in WBBL final

Strikers will be up against the Jess Jonassen-led Heat to claim the title in the ninth season of the Women's Big Bash league.

Shiva Thapa and Amith Panghal claim gold medals at Nationals

Shiva claimed gold in the 63,5 KG weight category while Amit won the 51 KG competition.

Juventus beat Monza to claim top position in Serie A standings

Juventus defeated Monza 2-1 to go at the top of the ladder in the ongoing Serie A.

Team Abu Dhabi to face Deccan Gladiators in ongoing T10 League

Team Abu Dhabi would like to claim their first win of the ongoing season by defeating Deccan Gladitors.

Latest Sports News