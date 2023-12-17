India TV Sports Wrap on December 17: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Sports Wrap.

The ongoing multi-format bilateral series between South Africa and India has entered its ODI leg as the hosts are all set to take on the Men in Blue in the first game of the three-match series at The Wanderers in Johannesburg on Sunday (December 17). On the other hand, plenty is going on in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 as Puneri Paltan handed Bengal Warriors their first defeat of the season. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

South Africa to lock horns with India in ODI series opener

The Proteas will be up against a new-look Indian side in the first ODI of the series at The Wanderers in Johannesburg.

Phil Salt's maiden T20I ton keeps England alive in T20I series

Salt scored an unbeaten century in the 3rd T20I against the Windies to help England win the match by seven wickets.

The Wanderers to turn pink for 1st ODI

The Wanderers in Johannesburg will turn pink for the 1st ODI between South Africa and India to generate breast-cancer awareness.

Kane Williamson comes back to lead as New Zealand announce squad for T20I home series against Bangladesh

Williamson will captain the Blackcaps in the three-match T20I series at home against Bangladesh starting December 27.

Puneri Paltan snap Bengal Warriors' winning streak

Puneri Paltan hammered table-toppers Bengal by a margin of 49-19 in the 25th match of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League.

Indian men's hockey team suffers humiliating defeat against Belgium

The Indian men's hockey team lost 2-7 to Belgium in an ongoing 5 Nations Tournament in Valencia.

Bengaluru FC register much-needed win over Jamshedpur FC

Bengaluru FC defeated Jamshedpur FC by 1-0 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium to register their first win under new coach Gerard Zaragoza.

Patna Pirates to face Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL

Both teams are desperate to get a win under their belt as they prepare to take on each other in match 27 of the PKL at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

U Mumba to battle Tamil Thalaivas in match 28 of PKL

U Mumba will square off against Thalaivas at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune to move up in the points table.

Nathan Lyon on cusp of historic milestone

Australia's veteran offie Nathan Lyon needs one more wicket in the ongoing Perth Test to complete 500 Test career wickets.

Latest Sports News