India TV Sports Wrap on December 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India face Australia in the 4th T20I of the five-match series in Raipur. The Men in Blue are coming into this contest with a 2-1 lead. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced India's squad for the all-format series against South Africa. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on December 1.
Top 10 Trending Sports Stories
India to face Australia in 4th T20I in Raipur
India and Australia clash against each other in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
'If Rohit Sharma agrees to lead in T20 World Cup, he will': BCCI source on captaincy choice for 20-over WC
A BCCI source has stated that Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team in T20 World Cup 2024 if he agrees to do so
'I haven't signed anything yet': Dravid adds more suspense on extension of coaching tenure | WATCH
Rahul Dravid added another suspense to his extended tenure as India's head coach as he stayed away from providing the contract details
Dominica pulls out of hosting ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024
Dominica has pulled out from hosting the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 in West Indies and USA
'I haven't given up on Tests:' Glenn Maxwell after reaching Australia
Australian star Glenn Maxwell stated that he has still not given up on the Test format
Former Brazil and Chelsea defender Filipe Luis says he will retire at end of the season
Brazil and Chelsea' former defender Filipe Luis has confirmed his decision to retire at the end of the ongoing season
Liverpool advance to round of 16 in Europa League with 4-0 win over LASK
Liverpool defeated LASK by a handsome margin of 4-0 and have confirmed their place in the last 16 in Europa League
Looking to survive in Premier League, Burnley, Sheffield United meet in crucial match
Burnley and Sheffield United will be facing each other in a crucial match as they look to survive in Premier League
Next Gen Finals: Arthur Fils and Hamad Medjedovi book spots in semifinals
Arthur Fils and Hamad Medjedovi have continued their unbeaten run in the Next Gen Finals and have confirmed their places in the semifinals
Albania put hopes on coach Sylvinho to stay with team beyond Euro 2024
After making it to the Euro 2024, Albania are hoping to keep coach Sylvinho beyond the tournament