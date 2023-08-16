India TV Sports Wrap on August 16: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV India TV Top 10 Trending sports news

It turned out to be a sad day for football fans in India as former India captain and a part of the bronze medal-winning team at the Asian Games in 1970 Mohammed Habib passed away aged 74 at his birthplace in Hyderabad on August 15. Habib was one of the most legendary players to have represented India at the highest level and the football fraternity mourned his loss. On the other hand, in a historic development emerging from the cricket field England announced that they will host Zimbabwe for the first time since 2003 in a bilateral contest when the two sides will meet each other in May 2025 to play a one-off Test. With many more such stories, here is our list of top trending news stories on August 16.

Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

England to host Zimbabwe for first time since 2003 as bilateral relations improve

In a historic turn of events, May 2025 will see England host Zimbabwe for the first time in a bilateral contest since 2003.

Former India football captain Mohammed Habib passes away at 74 in Hyderabad

Former captain of the Indian football team Mohammed Habib passed away aged 74 at his birthplace in Hyderabad.

Jasprit Bumrah set to scale historic milestone in T20Is as Ireland series approaches

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is on the cusp of a historic milestone as India set to take on Ireland in the first of the three-match T20I series against Ireland on August 18.

PCB omits 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan from Independence Day video; faces backlash

Pakistan cricket fans slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for omitting former captain Imran Khan from an Independence Day celebratory video.

He didn't get runs in IPL, he didn't get runs...: Ex-India cricketer fires 'Asia Cup' warning to Hardik Pandya

Former India wicketkeeper-batter gave a stern warning to Hardik Pandya ahead of India's particiaption in the Asia Cup 2023.

FIFA Women's World Cup: Spain qualify for first-ever final after Olga Cormona's 89th-minute winner

Spain qualified for their first-ever FIFA Women's World Cup final beating Sweden 2-1 semis riding on a thrilling 89th-minute goal by Olga Cormona.

SA20 2024 schedule announced, Sunrisers to take on Super Kings in opener; playoffs structure changed

After a thunderous success in the first edition of the SA20, the schedule for the second season has been announced as the defending champions Sunrisers Easter Cape will take on Joburg Super Kings in the tournament opener.

Vinesh Phogat pulls out of Asian Games due to injury in a big blow to Indian contingent

Vinesh Phogat was exempted from the Asian Games trials in the 53kg category. With Phogat now missing the event, 19-year-old Antim Panghal who was in standbys despite winning the trials in the same weight category will participate in the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou.

He's as good as I've seen in 25 years: Northamptonshire coach hails 'superstar' Prithvi Shaw amid purple patch

Northamptonshire coach John Adlder has heaped praise on Prithvi after his recent success with the willow for the team in the ongoing One Day Cup.

Ashleigh Gardner and Chris Woakes win ICC Player of the Month award for July

ICC announced its Player of the Month winners for the month of July. Australia's Ashleigh Gardner and England's Chris Woakes walked away with the awards in both categories.

Latest Sports News