  5. He's as good as I've seen in 25 years: Northamptonshire coach hails 'superstar' Prithvi Shaw amid purple patch

Prithvi Shaw has been in the form of his life in the ongoing Royal London One-Day Cup in England for Northamptonshire averaging a whopping 143 after four innings in the competition.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Published on: August 15, 2023 21:23 IST
Image Source : NORTHANTS TWITTER Prithvi Shaw has scored 429 runs in foru matches in the one-day cup

Prithvi Shaw's bat has been on fire in the UK in the ongoing Royal London One-day Cup playing for the Northamptonshire. Shaw, who had a mediocre IPL playing for the Delhi Capitals with just one half-century, has been scoring runs for fun in the tournament with a double-century and an unbeaten hundred already in the four games so far. Now after the win against Durham, Northamptonshire coach John Adlder was all praise for Shaw, saying that he hasn't seen anyone strike the ball as he has done in the tournament.

Speaking about Shaw, Sadler said, "Humble is the perfect word to describe Prithvi Shaw. He's gracious and respectful, he's loved being a part of the team. We're loving having him here as well."

Despite a mammoth domestic season across formats, Shaw is currently out of reckoning for the Indian team due to his fitness and poor run in the IPL. Having made his T20I comeback into the squad for the New Zealand series in January, Shaw was left out following lowly returns in the IPL. Shaw in his admission a month ago said that he had very few friends but Sadler, the Northants coach has been a huge admirer of Shaw and suggested that he is as good as anyone and he has been watching and teaching cricket from the sidelines for more than two decades.

Hailing Shaw as superstar, Sadler said, "His skill speaks for itself, he's a superstar. He's as good as I've seen in 25 years of playing this game. He's up there with the best in terms of ball striking. He genuinely wants to win games of cricket and has been a star in the dressing room."

Another domestic season beckons Shaw and the youngster will hope to make it count. Even though he has age on his side, the competition for spots in the national team might push his case further back if he doesn't have a big season but signs are encouraging if the one-day cup is anything to go by. 

