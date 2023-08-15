He didn't get runs in IPL, he didn't get runs...: Ex-India cricketer fires 'Asia Cup' warning to Hardik Pandya

Follow us on Image Source : AP Hardik Pandya had a disappointing series against West Indies not just as a captain but as a player too

Team India are already sweating over the fitness of two of their key players Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul and now they might have another reason to be a bit worried - Hardik Pandya's batting form and in particular, the finishing skills. The T20 captain and the ODI vice-captain might have taken the responsibility while playing at No 3 and 4 for his franchise Gujarat Titans in the IPL, that has certainly affected his prowess to finish the games and his low returns both in the IPL and now in the T20I series against the West Indies are a proof.

Yes, Hardik did have one good outing of 70* against West Indies in the ODI series decider but that is one in 7-8 innings and might be too less, especially when the Men in Blue are al=ready struggling with their resources in the middle overs. Not just that, Hardik's captaincy also came under the scanner after India lost a first T20I series to West Indies after six years.

Former India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel fired a warning for Pandya ahead of the Asia Cup saying that India would need a few runs flowing from his bat, while calling his captaincy a work-in-progress.

Speaking on Cricbuzz, Patel said, "Against Nicholas Pooran, he (Hardik Pandya) gave that over to Axar Patel and not bowling Yuzvendra Chahal. Bowling changes and the utilisation of the bowlers are something that tells me that Hardik, the captain for India, is still a work in progress. And there is obviously a little concern about his batting. He needs runs. He didn't get runs in the IPL, he didn't get runs in the last couple of series as well. India would want to get some runs for Hardik Pandya in the Asia Cup or the series against Australia before the World Cup."

Hardik returned scores of 19, 24, 20* and 14 in four innings while his strike rate was just 110. Hardik was 8* off 16 at one point in the series decider in Florida before he hit a six and got out. Hardik is rested for the Ireland series, which means he will now play directly against Pakistan in his side's opening game of the Asia Cup and Team India and the fans will hope that the old Pandya arrives in Sri Lanka.

