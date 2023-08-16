PCB omits 1992 World Cup-winning skipper Imran Khan from Independence Day video; faces backlash

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Imran Khan with 1992 World Cup Trophy

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has found itself in hot waters after omitting the skipper of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Imran Khan from an Independence Day celebratory video featuring monumental events transpired in Pakistan's cricketing history.

The video charts Pakistan's cricketing journey from 1952 - when the team made its international debut to their recent tour of Sri Lanka where they won the two-match Test series 2-0 by defeating the Lankan Lions comprehensively. The video features some of the iconic moments of Pakistan's cricketing history and pays tribute to the players who helped in scripting those moments.

Interestingly enough, the video does talk about the 1992 World Cup win down under, it strangely doesn't feature Imran who led the team successfully during the entire event.

The two-minute and 21 seconds long video also includes snippets of Pakistan's first-ever Asia Cup win, 2009 T20 World Cup triumph, ICC Champions Trophy 2017 victory and a lot of other events but is devoid of some legendary Pakistan cricketers. The video is captioned - "Making history isn't just about one day; it's about the legends we create and the tales we script. Pakistan Cricket Team – a legacy that echoes through time."

Watch the video:

As soon as PCB shared the video on social media platforms, fans worldwide were quick to point out the eccentric omission of the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, someone who is held in very high regard in Pakistan cricket. In the past numerous legends of Pakistan cricket have openly lauded Imran for his noteworthy contribution in shaping their careers and hence some fans lambasted the apex cricket governing body in the country for not including such a cult figure. 'X' formerly known as Twitter saw the trend #ShameOnPCB as users of the platform lashed out at the board for its act.

