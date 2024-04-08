India TV Sports Wrap on April 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : AP Cody Rhodes and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they registered their maiden win of the season over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. In the other game of the Sunday double header, the Lucknow Super Giants outclassed the Gujarat Titans to register a hat-trick of wins. In WWE, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to end his title run of over 1300 days. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on April 8.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

Cody Rhodes overpowers Roman Reigns to win WWE Universal Championship

Cody Rhodes clinched his first WWE title after beating Roman Reigns in Night 2 of WrestleMania 40

Damian Priest becomes new World Heavyweight Champion after cashing Money in the Bank

Damian Priest sensed an opportunity to cash his Money in the Bank and win the World Heavyweight Championship from Drew McIntyre

Chennai Super Kings to host Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings look to return to the winning ways as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side faces undefeated KKR at Chepauk

Mumbai Indians get off the mark in IPL 2024 with win over Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians have registered their first win of IPL 2024 after beating Delhi Capitals

Lucknow Super Giants register a hat-trick of wins after beating Gujarat Titans

LSG defeated GT at the Ekana Cricket Stadium to register a hat-trick of wins

Mustafizur likely to be available for CSK for clash vs KKR | Report

Mustafizur Rahman is likely to be available for CSK's clash against KKR, while they hope Matheesha Pathirana to return too

Mitchell Marsh to miss one week of IPL 2024 after picking hamstring injury

Mitchell Marsh is set to miss at least one week of IPL 2024 as he has a hamstring injury

Commonwealth Games Federation looks to announce new host for 2026 event next month

The Commonwealth Games Federation is looking to name the host for the upcoming edition of the 2026 Games in May

Former Tottenham player Joe Kinnear dies at 77

Joe Kinnear, a former Tottenham player and Wimbledon manager has passed away at 77

Ben Shelton beats Tiafoe to clinch U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship