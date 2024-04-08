India TV Sports Wrap on April 8: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Mumbai Indians finally got off the mark in the Indian Premier League 2024 as they registered their maiden win of the season over Delhi Capitals on Sunday. In the other game of the Sunday double header, the Lucknow Super Giants outclassed the Gujarat Titans to register a hat-trick of wins. In WWE, Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 to end his title run of over 1300 days. Here are the top 10 trending sports stories on April 8.
Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories
Cody Rhodes clinched his first WWE title after beating Roman Reigns in Night 2 of WrestleMania 40
Damian Priest becomes new World Heavyweight Champion after cashing Money in the Bank
Damian Priest sensed an opportunity to cash his Money in the Bank and win the World Heavyweight Championship from Drew McIntyre
Chennai Super Kings to host Kolkata Knight Riders in match 22 of IPL 2024
Chennai Super Kings look to return to the winning ways as the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side faces undefeated KKR at Chepauk
Mumbai Indians get off the mark in IPL 2024 with win over Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians have registered their first win of IPL 2024 after beating Delhi Capitals
Lucknow Super Giants register a hat-trick of wins after beating Gujarat Titans
LSG defeated GT at the Ekana Cricket Stadium to register a hat-trick of wins
Mustafizur likely to be available for CSK for clash vs KKR | Report
Mustafizur Rahman is likely to be available for CSK's clash against KKR, while they hope Matheesha Pathirana to return too
Mitchell Marsh to miss one week of IPL 2024 after picking hamstring injury
Mitchell Marsh is set to miss at least one week of IPL 2024 as he has a hamstring injury
Commonwealth Games Federation looks to announce new host for 2026 event next month
The Commonwealth Games Federation is looking to name the host for the upcoming edition of the 2026 Games in May
Former Tottenham player Joe Kinnear dies at 77
Joe Kinnear, a former Tottenham player and Wimbledon manager has passed away at 77
Ben Shelton beats Tiafoe to clinch U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship
American Tennis star Ben Shelton defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the US Men's Clay Court Championship in three sets