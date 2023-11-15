India TV Poll Results: Who do you consider to be the most successful captain of the Indian cricket team?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni.

India TV Poll Results: Indian teams have been blessed with some fantastic captains across generations. From Sourav Ganguly to Rohit Sharma, the sport-loving nation loves these gentlemen of the game.

The current Indian team is being led by Rohit Sharma, who took the baton from Virat Kohli after he left the all-format captaincy at the start of 2022. There were speculations about whether the star opener could be able to emulate his IPL legacy in the Indian team too.

Sharma has seen mixed sort of results in his short stint so far. He has led the Indian team in three ICC events (including the ODI World Cup 2023). Sharma's team reached the semifinal of T20 World Cup 2022 where they went down to England. The 36-year-old then captained the team in the World Test Championship final 2023 but the team fell one step short of the title to Australia.

Rohit is in charge of India in the 2023 World Cup too where India are unbeaten going into the semifinals. Notably, MS Dhoni is the most successful captain in terms of ICC trophies. He has been at the helm of India's title wins in T20 World Cup 2007, ODI World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013. Sourav Ganguly, on the other hand, has been credited for building a robust team and backing future stars. Virat Kohli's attitude and character in the middle as captain inspire many people.

We asked our India TV readers what they think about who is the superior batter among these four. The readers voted in a big way for Dhoni. Out of the 10720 votes we received, 20% of people believe Rohit is the best captain, while 6% believe Kohli is the best. Meanwhile 62% of the people were of the view that Dhoni is the best captain, while 12% voted for Ganguly.

Who do you consider to be the most successful captain of the Indian cricket team?

Total Votes: 10720

Rohit Sharma: 20%

Virat Kohli: 6%

MS Dhoni: 62%

Sourav Ganguly: 12%

