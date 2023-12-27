India TV Poll Results: Is the suspension of Sanjay Singh as WFI chief a step in the right direction?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh (L) and Sanjay Singh (R).

India TV Poll Results: India's Sports Ministry on December 24 suspended the newly-formed Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) body on account of holding the nationals hastily. The body's President Sanjay Singh had announced that the U15 and U20 nationals will be held at the end of 2023.

However, three days after the new body was formed, the Sports Ministry suspended it. "Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh, newly elected President of Wrestling Federation of India announced on 21.12.2023, the day he was elected as president, that U-15 and U-20 nationals for Wrestling will take place in Nandini Nagar, Gonda (UP) before the end of this year. This announcement is hasty, without giving sufficient notice to wrestlers who are to take part in the said nationals and without following the provisions of the constitution of WFI," the Sports Ministry had said while suspending the wrestling body.

Protesting wrestler Vinesh Phogat called it 'a ray of hope has come alive' while Sakshi Malik called the development as 'something good has happened'. However, the WFI President Singh said that they are seeking time from the sports minister to request to lift the suspension. "We are seeking time from the sports minister and request that the suspension be lifted. If the issue is not resolved through dialogue, we could explore legal options," Sanjay Singh told PTI.

"We will explain that we have followed rules in taking decisions. We will present the proof. Whatever decisions were taken, were taken by consensus. It was not my personal decision. 24 state associations had given affidavits and we have got e-mails, we have everything in writing," he added.

We asked our India TV readers what they think about the suspension. On our question of 'Is the suspension of Sanjay Singh as WFI chief a step in the right direction?' most of the voters voted for yes. 73% of the voters voted for 'yes', while 22% voted for 'no'. 5% of the people opted for the 'Cant' say' option.

Is the suspension of Sanjay Singh as WFI chief a step in the right direction?

Yes: 73%

No: 22%

Can't Say: 5%

