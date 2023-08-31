India set to bid for 2027 World Athletics Championships, believes Neeraj Chopra

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Neeraj Chopra

The World Championship and Olympic gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra mentioned on Wednesday that India will be bidding for the 2027 World Athletics Championships. Neeraj who is in Zurich to to compete in the Diamond League was asked during a press conference about the country's possibility of hosting the 2027 edition of the World Championships. The 25-year-old said, "They (India) are bidding. I will request them (fans), and hopefully, they will come in great capacity)."

"Now, javelin (throw) is famous in India. I have always said in Indian interviews that we need to understand athletics and be knowledgeable about it because athletics is not only javelin throw. There are so many events involved (in athletics). So, if they don't come, I will push them (to come).

"The Indian people are so supportive, and they are now following athletics and taking interest in athletics. Three javelin throwers from India have finished in best six in Budapest (recently-concluded World Championships)," he mentioned as reported by PTI.

It is reported that the Athletics Federation of India is about to bid for the 2027 edition of the World Championships but will require a green signal from the government first. The submission deadline for the bid application is October 2 and Beijing has already declared its bid for the 2027 World Athletics Championships.

Meanwhile, Neeraj has been on a roll recently. His gold medal at the recently concluded World Athletics Championships added a new feather to his already-illustrious cap. He reflected on his recent achievements and also spoke about his battles with injuries.

"Because of my groin injury, I didn't compete too much this year. From May till world championships, I just did five or six throwing sessions, and not even in full run-up. World Championships was challenging for me, but I was prepared in my mind. The world championships was hard not only on body but mind as well," Neeraj said.

"In my country, there are so many people, and there was too much pressure on me. The world championships was the only gold medal I didn't have," he concluded.

