Asian Games September 24 India schedule: Nikhat Zareen, India women in focus, know all athletes in action

Asian Games September 24 India schedule: After the opening ceremony at the Olympic Sports Centre Stadium in Hangzhou, the Asian Games 2023 are officially underway. The Indian contingent is looking to open its medals account with several Indians in action in the fight for the silverware. The Indian athletes will be in action in more than 15 sports as the nation is set to witness a busy day at the Hangzhou Games.

The Indian women's cricket team face Bangladesh in the first semifinal of the women's event, while rowers will look to bag a few medals. Rowers are in action on the opening day, whereas the Boxers will also kickstart their proceedings at the event. Here is India's complete schedule for September 24.

Rowing

6:30 AM - Women’s lightweight double sculls Final B (Kiran, Anshika Bharti) (Non-medal)

Medal events (Rowing)

7:10 AM - Men’s lightweight double sculls Final A (Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh)

8:00 AM - Men’s double sculls Final A (Parminder Singh, Satnam Singh)

8:20 AM - Women’s coxless four Final A (Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani)

8:40 AM - Men coxless pair Final A (Babu Lal Yadav, Lekh Ram)

9:00 AM - Men’s coxed eight Final A (Charanjeet Singh, DU Pande, Naresh Kalwaniya, Neeraj, Neetesh Kumar, Ashish, Bheem Singh, Jaswinder Singh, Punit Kumar)

Sailing

Qualifying races in various categories - 8:30 AM onwards

Table Tennis

India vs Thailand - 7:30 AM - Women’s team round of 16

India vs Kazakhstan - 9:30 AM - Men’s team round of 16

Shooting

6:00 AM onwards - Women’s 10m air rifle qualification, individual final and team final (Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita)

6:30 AM onwards - Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol qualification phase 1 (Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh)

Boxing

Preeti Pawar (IND) vs Silina Alhasanat (JOR) - 11:45 AM - Women’s 54kg Round of 16

Nikhat Zareen (IND) vs Thi Tam Nguyen (VIE) - 4:30 PM - Women’s 50kg Round of 32:

Cricket

India vs Bangladesh - 6:30 AM IST - Women’s semi-final 1

Chess

Men’s Individual rounds 1 and 2 (Vidit Gujrathi and Arjun Erigaisi) - 12:30 PM onwards

Women’s individual rounds 1 and 2 (Koneru Humpy and Harika Dronavalli) - 12:30 PM onwards

Esports

FC Online Round of 32 and bracket matches (Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka) - 8:00 AM onwards

Football

India vs Thailand - 1:30 PM - Women’s first round Group B

India vs Myanmar - 5:00 PM - Men’s first round Group A

Fencing

Men’s foil individual (Dev and Bibish Kathiresan) - 6:30 AM onwards

Women’s epee individual (Ena Arora and Taniksha Khatri) - 10:00 AM onwards

Hockey

India vs Uzbekistan - 8:45 AM - Preliminary Men’s Pool A

Rugby sevens

India vs Hong Kong China - 10:00 AM - Women’s Pool F

India vs Japan - 3:35 PM - Women’s Pool F

Swimming

Men’s 100m freestyle heats and final (Anand AS, Tanish George Matthew) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s 100m backstroke heats and final (Sriharni Nataraj, Utkarsh Santosh Patil) - 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay heats and final (Janhvi Choudhary, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Maana Patel, Shivangi Sarma) - 7:30 AM onwards

Tennis

Men’s doubles round 1: India 2 vs Nepal 1 - 9:30 AM onwards

Men’s singles round 1: Sumit Nagal (IND) vs Marco Ho Tin Leung (MAC) - 9:30 AM onwards

Volleyball

India vs Japan - 12:00 PM - Men’s classification 1st-6th

Wushu

Anjul Namdeo, Suraj Singh Mayanglambam - Men's changquan final - 6:30 AM

Sunil Singh Mayanglambam (IND) vs Arnel Mandal (PHI) - Men’s 56kg 1/8 final - 5:00 PM onwards

