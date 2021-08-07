India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates: Aditi Ashok in line for historic podium finish

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 15 LIVE Updates

: Round 4 of the women's individual stroke play begins where Aditi Ashok stands in line for a historic podium finish. She carded a three-under 67 in the third round to hold on to the second position. The other Indian golfer in the fray, Diksha Dagar, remained in the lower half of the leaderboard after an erratic one-over 72, her third successive over-par card of the week.

4:10 AM: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 15 of India's action at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. An exciting and blockbuster day awaits the nation as three athletes stand in the fray for India's next medal at the Japanese capital. If India can manage to clinch a medal in at least two of three events on Day 15, the contingent will match their best every tally of six won at the 2012 London Olympics. Here's all you can expect from the Indian contingent on Saturday, August 7.