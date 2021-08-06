India at 2020 Tokyo Olympics Day 15: Full schedule of events for August 7

Follow us on Image Source : AP Neeraj Chopra

All eyes will be on javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra as he eyes India's first-ever Olympic medal in a track-and-field event in 100 years. With an impressive throw of 86.5m in his very first attempt earlier this week in the qualifiers, Neeraj, 2018 Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, and world junior champion, made the finals.

Later in the day, wrestler Bajrang Punia will be vying for the bronze medal after losing 5-12 to Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev in men's freestyle 65kg semifinal bout.

However, it will be the golfers who will kick off the proceedings for Day 15 at the Tokyo Olympics for the Indian contingent. Aditi Ashok has raised hopes for a medal in golf after finishing second after three rounds while Diksha Dagar remained in the lower half of the leaderboard after an erratic one-over 72.

Day 15 Olympic schedule for India: Saturday, August 7 at Tokyo 2020

Athletics

Men’s javelin throw final: Neeraj Chopra - 4:30 PM IST

Golf

Women’s Round 4: Diksha Dagar – 7:47 AM IST onwards*

Women’s Round 4: Aditi Ashok – 8:18 AM IST onwards*

Wrestling