Sunday, September 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Germany beat Serbia in thrilling final to lift maiden title

FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Germany beat Serbia in thrilling final to lift maiden title

Germany, playing in their first final in FIBA World Cup history, beat Serbia by 83-77 at Pasay's Mall of Asia Arena to claim the ultimate glory.

Sumeet Kavthale Written By: Sumeet Kavthale New Delhi Updated on: September 10, 2023 23:39 IST
Germany team celebrating World Cup win on September 10, 2023
Image Source : TWITTER/EUROBASKET Germany team celebrating World Cup win on September 10, 2023

Germany recorded a thrilling 83-77 win over Serbia in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 final on Sunday, September 10. Toronto Raptors's Dennis Schroder registered the highest 28 points while Franz Wagner added 19 points to give Germany a sensational comeback win in the 19th edition of the tournament.

Serbia, playing in the final for the second time in the last three editions, started well with a narrow lead in the first quarter despite losing Ognjen Dobric to an injury and also ended the first half with the same points as Germany. But Germany, riding on their unbeaten record in the tournament, made a stunning comeback in the third quarter to take a lead. Wagner was excellent in the third quarter as Germany took a 12-point lead but Serbia were impressive to fight out in the last quarter to take the game to the wire.

But Dennis Schroder shone late in the game with winning shots and also claimed the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 MVP award. Both Germany and Serbia have secured qualification for the Paris Olympics 2024 after reaching the semi-final round in this tournament and remain Europe's top-ranked teams at the moment.

Germany won all of their eight games in the 32-team tournament in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia. Their best performance came against the five-time champions the United States of America in the semi-final clash where they recorded an unbelievable 113-111 win to reach the finals for the first time in their basketball history.

Gordon Herbert, Germany's head coach, credited a win to teamwork and said it was an unbelievable winning streak for his team.

Related Stories
Viral Video: 70-year old man leaves netizens stunned as he spins basketball like a top player

Viral Video: 70-year old man leaves netizens stunned as he spins basketball like a top player

Former India player admits to contemplating suicide, terms it as his worst phase

Former India player admits to contemplating suicide, terms it as his worst phase

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

Bronny James, son of NBA legend LeBron James, suffers cardiac arrest at USC basketball practice

"It's a little bit of a surreal moment," Herbert told reporters after the game. "It's like I told the players. It's a tremendous group of players, but we were a team first. Guys cared about each other, and they challenged each other. It's an unbelievable group. It's unbelievable going 8-0."

Latest Sports News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Top News

Related Other Sports News

Latest News