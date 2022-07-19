Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Indian weightlifters have their eyes set on gold medal

Introduction of a new rule in the Commonwealth Games 2022 is not allowing the Indian contingency to shuffle around their weight categories of the lifters to gain maximum advantage, but the country's 15-strong contingent, headlined by Mirabai Chanu, is still expected to return with a bagful of medals from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
As far as history goes, the Indian weightlifters have had many happy memories in the multi-nation tournament who excel in the absence of countries like China and North Korea.
India has finished as the best-performing nation in the sport in the 1990, 2002, and 2018 editions.