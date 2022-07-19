Tuesday, July 19, 2022
     
  5. Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Indian weightlifters have their eyes set on gold medal

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates: Indian weightlifters have their eyes set on gold medal

Commonwealth Games 2022 Live Updates, Birmingham, the multi-nation event starts from July 28, 2022

Jishu Bhattacharya Written By: Jishu Bhattacharya @bh0592 New Delhi Updated on: July 19, 2022 16:05 IST
Birmingham, Commonwealth Games 2022
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES A banner in the ground for Birmingham's bid for the 2022 commonwealth games

  • Introduction of a new rule in the Commonwealth Games 2022 is not allowing the Indian contingency to shuffle around their weight categories of the lifters to gain maximum advantage, but the country's 15-strong contingent, headlined by Mirabai Chanu, is still expected to return with a bagful of medals from the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

  • As far as history goes, the Indian weightlifters have had many happy memories in the multi-nation tournament who excel in the absence of countries like China and North Korea. 

  • India has finished as the best-performing nation in the sport in the 1990, 2002, and 2018 editions.

