Commonwealth Games 2022: Australian swimmer Emma McKeon sets this unique world record | READ

CWG 2022| The recently concluded Commonwealth Games which was hosted by Birmingham this year saw many records which were made and broken. Termed one of the best Commonwealth Games to have taken place, the sporting event saw the participation of 4,500 athletes from 72 countries over the past 11 days. Australia topped the charts with 178 medals including 67 gold medals, 57 silver medals, and 54 bronze medals. England missed the top spot just by a whisker as they grabbed 176 medals with 57 gold medals, 66 silver medals, and 53 bronze medals. With 61 medals, India grabbed the fourth spot as they clinched a total of 22 gold medals, 16 silver medals, and 23 bronze medals.

Amidst all the glory and spectacular performances, 28-year-old Australian Emma McKeon has set an unique world record. McKeon has won a total of 1 silver, 1 bronze, and 6 gold medals across various events in swimming at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. She has set an unique world record by winning more medals than a total of 56 nations/territories at the multi-nation sporting event. The recently concluded Commonwealth Games saw participation from 72 countries/territories out of which only 16 won eight or more medals.

Emma Jennifer McKeon is a four-time world record holder out of which three have been broken, but one of them still stands strong. She had registered all of them in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay displaying her prowess in the category. She is the most decorated Australian athlete with 11 Olympic medals including the ones that she fetched in the 2020 Olympic Games. McKeon bagged one Gold medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and a total of four gold medals in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games which started on July 28 officially concluded on August 8 and its next edition will be hosted by Victoria, Australia.

