Cody Rhodes finishes the story to end Roman Reigns giant title run; check WrestleMania 40's complete results

Cody Rhodes finally finished his story as he got his hands on the WWE Universal Championship after ending the giant 1316-day title run of Roman Reigns. "The American Nightmare" achieved "The American Dream" in a Bloodline featuring rules on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40 on Sunday as per USA time. Rhodes won the match by pinfall after implementing a series of Cross Rhodes.

As expected the match was filled with interventions. Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, Seth Rollins and legends like John Cena, The Undertaker and The Rock intervened in the contest. It was slow to kick off but became a cinema-like experience with these superstars coming in.

When Rhodes was closing in, Jimmy Uso came as the first intervention to kick the American Nightmare. Jimmy's twin Jey Uso came to settle scores and speared him on the ramp. Rhodes looked to gain control but another aide of Roman came - Solo Sikoa. He hit Rhodes with a spear Samoan spike combo but when Roman went for the pin, the American Nightmare kicked out.

This led to John Cena coming out in favour of Rhodes, who delivered an attitude adjustment to both Roman and Sikoa. The Rock then came out in support of his cousin and delivered a Rock Bottom to Cena after ducking a punch. Seth Rollins, who was Cody's partner in the Day 1 main event of the tag team contest, then came out in support of the challenger but was hit with a Superman punch by the Tribal chief. Then came a moment when the bell rang and the lights went off as The Undertaker came in and choke-slammed The Rock before the lights went out again and he went off.

The Tribal chief went on to hit Rollins with a chair and lost his focus, which led to Rhodes delivering Cross Rhodes and pinning him for the elusive title.

Here are all the results of Day 1 and Day 2 of WrestleMania 40:

Day 1 results:

Rey Mysterio and Andrade defeated Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Jey Uso got the better of his twin Jimmy Uso

Rhea Ripley defeated Becky Lynch to defend her WWE Women’s World Championship

A-Town Down Under win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, Awesome Truth win Raw Tag Team Championships

Sami Zayn ends GUNTHER's reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion

Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair and Naomi outclass Damage CTRL

The Rock and Roman Reigns defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in tag team match

Day 2 results:

Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship. But his joy was short-lived as Damian Priest cashed in his Money in the Bank and won the title.

LA Knight got the better of AJ Styles.

Logan Paul defeated Kevin Owens and Randy Orton in a triple-threat match for WWE United States Championship and retained the title

Bayley outclassed Iyo Sky to win the WWE Women’s World Championship and become the new champion

The Pride got the better of The Final Testament in the Philadelphia Street Fight

Cody Rhodes fulfils his dream, and beats Roman Reigns to win the WWE Universal Championship