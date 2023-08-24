BWF World Championship 2023: Star Indian pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy enter pre-quarters

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

India's star pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has entered the third round of the ongoing BWF World Championships. They brushed aside the challenge of Australian duo of Kenneth Zhe Hooi Choo and Ming Chuen Lim on Wednesday. The duo produced a clinical display of Badminton over the course of 30 minutes to go past Choo and Lim in straight games 21-16 21-9.

The duo of Chirag and Satwik has been in excellent form this year winning four titles already and are also the reigning champions in Commonwealth Games. They will face a tough challenge from Indonesia's 10th seeds Leo Rolly Carnando and Daniel Marthin in the next round. If they manage to win this encounter, the star duo will make it to the quarter final of the competition.

In another update on the Indian front in the tournament, the Women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also came up with a solid show. They went past the duo of Chang Ching Hui and Yang Ching Tun of Chinese Taipei in straight games 21-18 21-10. The World no.19 pair went past the 37th ranked duo of Chang and Yang in 38 minutes but will now face an uphill task against top seed Chinese duo of Chen Qing Chen and Jia Yi Fan in their next round.

Both doubles pair, Men's and Women's, from India will be in action on Thursday (August 24) against their aforementioned oppositions. On the other hand, in Men's Singles, India's HS Prannoy and Lakshya Sen will also be in action in Round of 16 (pre-quarters) later in the evening. While Prannoy will face 26-year-old Loh Kean Yew from Singapore while Lakshay will lock horns against Kunlavut Vitidsarn of Thailand with an eye on the quarter-final qualification.

